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You should expect questions about AI in job interviews, experts say—here's how to prepare
By Itzel Franco,6 days ago
Artificial intelligence is changing the skills recruiters look for in candidates — and the interview questions job seekers should expect to answer. While AI-related interview questions have become commonplace for job seekers targeting technical roles, candidates searching for non-technical jobs can now also expect to discuss their AI use as more companies implement AI and ethical concerns around the technology grow.