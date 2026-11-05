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Grimes to perform one-man play in Paducah highlighting veteran’s experience with war, PTSD
By WKMS,6 days ago
Before he joined the U.S. Army, Ben Grimes was a professional actor, bringing a variety of characters and their stories to the stage. After serving a tour in Iraq, he needed an outlet to process the mental toll his deployment took on him. So, he turned his story and the experiences of his fellow soldiers and penned a one-man play – one that he will now perform for an audience in Paducah ahead of Veteran’s Day.
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