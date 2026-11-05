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DEATH LENS ON TAKING THE 626 AROUND THE WORLD AND MAKING THEIR ALBUM, WHAT’S LEFT NOW?
4 days ago
Death Lens started out playing surf instrumentals in La Puente. Today, the San Gabriel Valley band is touring the world and writing songs about getting older, living with uncertainty, and what ICE raids are doing to families in their community. On What’s Left Now?, their new album on Epitaph, those concerns sit alongside the shout-along hooks of “Waiting to Know,” a song they co-wrote with Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton. We talked with frontman Bryan Torres about the boleros and Spanish rock that found their way into the band’s sound, how he got into directing his own videos, and the people who gave Death Lens a shot before anyone knew their name.