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What we know about Community Coffee’s $51M investment in Port Allen
By Jordan Arceneaux,6 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Community Coffee is one step closer to receiving industrial tax exemptions on its proposed $50.8 million coffee processing and distribution facility in Port Allen after the state Board of Commerce and Industry approved the company’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program application late last month. The application heads to Gov. Jeff Landry for final approval. The project,