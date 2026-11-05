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34th Street Pavement Repairs to Begin Monday
By News Release,6 days ago
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, November 9, Lone Star Dirt & Paving, Ltd. will begin pavement repairs on 34th Street, from Alcove Avenue to Inler Avenue. This construction will cause traffic flow changes. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.
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