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Gopher Men Host #1 Wisconsin in Thursday/ Saturday Series
By Andy York,6 days ago
Can The Gophers take out another highly ranked rival at 3M Arena?. Two weeks after a highly ranked rival of the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team came into 3M Arena and left nursing their wounds, Gophers fan will hope that history repeats itself this weekend. The #1 ranked Wisconsin Badgers come to Minneapolis this weekend looking to remain undefeated and take down the Golden Gophers. Meanwhile Minnesota knows what it took to take down one huge rival already this season, and will try and do the same once more.