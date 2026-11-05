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4 Teams, 4 Contenders: Is the NFC North NFL’s Unstoppable Division?
By Pauly McGuire,6 days ago
The best division in football has a message for the rest: Get better fast or we’re going to roll you over. Inside the NFC North’s brutal race for dominance. After eight weeks, all four NFC North teams have winning records and would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today. The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) would earn the NFC’s #2 seed. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears (6-2), Detroit Lions (5-2), and Green Bay Packers (5-3) would secure the three Wild Card spots.