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Armed police called! Newcastle star Amar Dedic questioned after being spotted carrying bow and arrow in rural countryside
By Khaled Mahmoud,6 days ago
Dedic was the subject of a significant police operation on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a man carrying a weapon in rural Northumberland. Armed response units were among at least six police vehicles dispatched to a reservoir near Military Road in the Harlow Hill area after a member of the public raised the alarm.