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Stissing Center Weekend: Percussion Upstairs, Songwriters Downstairs
By Jamie Larson,4 days ago
Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 7:30pm | Pine Plains, NY. The Stissing Center in Pine Plains has two very different concerts this weekend, in two very different rooms. On Friday night, songwriters Holly Miranda and Amber Rubarth play The Grace Note, the lounge downstairs. On Saturday, the Burritt Percussion Group takes over Banning Hall upstairs. Both start at 7:30pm.