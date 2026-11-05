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Pianist Plays Musical Caricatures Inspired by Displayed Portrait Sculptures
By Jamie Larson,3 days ago
The Clark Art Institute presents the Tavitian Concert: 19th-Century Caricature, a piano recital by David Kaplan, in its auditorium on Saturday afternoon. The program is inspired by the plaster caricature portraits by the French sculptor Jean-Pierre Dantan, a group given to the Clark in the Aso O. Tavitian Collection. Kaplan sets Robert Schumann’s musical portraits of Frederic Chopin, Clara Wieck, and others beside music by several of Dantan’s subjects: Johann Strauss, Sigismond Thalberg, and Franz Liszt. Music historian Jan Swafford introduces th activation and places the works in the context of 19th-century Romanticism.