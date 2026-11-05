undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Penny Arcade Brings Her Factory Girl Comedy-Memoir to The Foundry Friday
By Jamie Larson,5 days ago
Friday, November 6, 7:30pm | West Stockbridge, MA | $25, $35, or $45. Penny Arcade performs “Longing Lasts Longer” at The Foundry on Friday night. The show combines stand-up comedy and memoir with a rock-and-roll soundscape that her collaborator of 29 years, Steve Zehentner, mixes live from about 100 song loops. It is a critique of the erasure of history, the rise of nostalgia, and what Arcade calls cultural amnesia, which she says comes from international gentrification, seen through New York City. It has played in 45 cities and won three top festival prizes, the Herald Angel Award and a Scotsman Fringe First at Edinburgh and an Adelaide Fringe award.