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WinterFair returns to Louisville with more than 70 regional artists
By LEO Weekly,6 days ago
Louisville shoppers looking for something a little more interesting than another gift card will have plenty to choose from when WinterFair returns in December. The annual fine art and craft show is back for its 36th year on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at All Peoples Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 4936 Brownsboro Road. More than 70 juried regional artists will take part, selling handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles, wearable art, glasswork, paintings, and other original pieces.