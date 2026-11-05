undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Soup Activists – “The Castle”
By Peter Helman,6 days ago
Martin Meyer, the St. Louis musician who used to head up the lo-fi punk label Lumpy Records and the equally lo-fi punk band Lumpy And The Dumpers, has moved on from lumping and dumping and is now apparently very passionate about soup. His new project is called Soup Activists, and his latest batch of tuneful power-pop under that name, Where The Rubbish Goes, arrives next week. While lead single "Johnny" was a fired-up blast of jangling guitar, "The Castle" is mellower and dreamier. Check it out below.