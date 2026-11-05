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Paul Rothrock returns with newfound inspiration
By Jeremiah Oshan,6 days ago
RENTON — From Paul Rothrock’s perspective, Tuesday marked the dawning of a new beginning. He meant it more ways than one. Perhaps the biggest element was his own return to full training after a bit of a false start last week. Rothrock had missed the previous eight weeks with a hamstring injury, and was held out of Saturday’s game after coming down with an ailment that forced him to miss the final training session ahead of the match.