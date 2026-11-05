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Zelooperz – “Masons Dispatch”
By Peter Helman,6 days ago
Detroit rapper Zelooperz and producer Black Noi$e are officially releasing their collaborative album Pin Breakers next week. It's both a new album and an old album, originally recorded between 2017 and 2019 at the Bruiser Brigade house and then languishing on a discarded hard drive for years before being rediscovered. Following lead single "Beautician," the frequent collaborators have shared another track from the project, "Masons Dispatch." Hear it below.