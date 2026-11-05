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ICE arrests 23-year-old UC Berkeley student and asylum seeker at San Francisco airport
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
A UC Berkeley student was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at San Francisco International Airport Friday while waiting to board a flight to Portland for a vacation with her boyfriend. Paula Valentina Albornoz Hernandez, 23, is currently being held at ICE’s California City Detention Center, agency records show, while...