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Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Brings Community Together To Share Hope, Gratitude, And A Warm Meal
6 days ago
Heal Movement Collective Calls for Volunteers to Help Serve Families and Individuals Throughout Imperial Beach and South San Diego. Heal Movement Collective invites the community together for the 8th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution, continuing a cherished tradition of compassion, generosity, and service to neighbors throughout Imperial Beach and South San Diego.
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