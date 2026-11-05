undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.06.26
By milehighcre,6 days ago
Denver Urban Renewal Authority Names Kenneth Ho Executive Director. The Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA) announced that Kenneth Ho has been appointed executive director of the organization, effective Dec. 1, 2026. Following an extensive executive search, the DURA Board of Commissioners voted to approve the appointment. Ho brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate development, investment, and urban planning to the organization.