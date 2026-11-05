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Best Dog Foods for Picky Eaters: 10 Winners for Dogs Who Snub Kibble
By Izzy Foxx,6 days ago
A picky dog may turn away from a bowl of perfectly good kibble, sniff it once, and walk away. The behavior can look dramatic: a dog sniffs the food, picks out one piece, refuses everything else, waits for something tastier, or eats only when meals are mixed with wet food. Finding the best dog foods for picky eaters often starts with understanding that dogs experience food first through smell, then texture, temperature, and taste.