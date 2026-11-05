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San Diego County Advances $2.5 Million Saturn Boulevard Pipe Extension Project
6 days ago
Joint Agreement with City of San Diego Authorizes Construction Contract to Mitigate Odors, Hydrogen Sulfide, and Toxic Aerosolization Near Surrounding Neighborhoods. Today, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors took a critical step forward in addressing toxic air pollution from contaminated Tijuana River flows by advancing the Saturn Boulevard Pipe Extension Project. The Board voted to adopt a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the City of San Diego, find the project exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and authorize the County to advertise and award a $2.5 million construction contract.
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