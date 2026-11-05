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Peanut Butter Dog Cake with Bacon: Bake It Once, Be a Hero
By Izzy Foxx,7 days ago
Your dog doesn’t care about the shape of a birthday cake. What they care about is that something smells like peanut butter and bacon on a plate. That’s the magic of this treat. This is not a human dessert scaled down. It is a small, dense, savory-baked good that dogs actually seek out. The flavor profile hits the high-value notes that make ears perk up across the room. You bake one small 6-inch cake. It yields about four slices for dogs. That is the entire point. No huge layers. No decorative icing. Just a concentrated celebration reward that fits into a dog’s real diet.