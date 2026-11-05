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Milan, Amorim deeply disappointed by yet another European embarrassment: who risks falling behind
6 days ago
AC Milan, huge disappointment after a third defeat in four matches: who is really at risk?. "We are not ready to compete on two fronts. We need to work on the way we see football and how we approach matches. There are no excuses tonight; there is nothing I can say. I usually have plenty to say in defence of our team, but not tonight. We need to be more humble and understand what happened. I need to work out how to change this provincial mentality. Everyone must train like Pavlovic. He is ready to die in training. He is a good example." Amorim did not mince his words after Milan's humiliating 0-2 defeat to Ferencvaros. Even that scoreline flattered Milan. The Hungarian side feasted at San Siro, helped by an AC Milan performance that bordered on embarrassing. The Portuguese manager must ask himself how a team could produce a perfect performance against Inter, then take the field five days later with a lack of desire that showed no respect for the club's history in European competition.