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Manitowoc woman sentenced for deadly fentanyl overdose at addiction recovery home
By WBAY news staff,6 days ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) — A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose at a local addiction recovery home. Halli Bubolz was sentenced to 15 years in the state prison system, with 10 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision. She has 295 days of pre-sentence credit.
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