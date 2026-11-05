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Outstanding Fundraising Executive Award - Monique Vallery
6 days ago
Monique Vallery, senior regional philanthropy officer for the American Red Cross, Arizona-New Mexico Region. Nominated by: Courtney Slanaker, executive director of American Red Cross Southern Arizona with letters of support from Homicide Survivors, Inc.; the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation; Live Theatre Workshop and Lynn Sagar, RN, MPH, board member of American Red Cross, Southern Arizona. For Monique Vallery, volunteering became a way of life back in high school. Her “mission moment” was when she was a soccer player at Sterling College in Kansas. During her freshman year, an F5 tornado wiped Andover, Kansas, off the map. All the sports teams at her university went to help pass out clean-up kits with the American Red Cross. That hands-on experience providing gloves, plastic bags, shovels and rakes made an indelible impression on her, and she’s thrilled to have come full circle.
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