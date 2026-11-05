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Copilot on the Power BI Report Canvas vs. Modern Report Builder
By James Serra,4 days ago
(This is the second post in a three-part series on how AI is changing the way we build solutions in Microsoft Fabric. The first post explored the new unified Copilot in Fabric and Project Osmos help build and transform data, moving from AI assistance toward agentic execution. This second post will look at building reports and analytical applications, comparing Copilot on the Power BI report canvas with Modern Report Builder. The third post will focus on using AI to build semantic models, ontologies, and Fabric Data Agents—the pieces that define what the data means and help people ask useful questions about it.)