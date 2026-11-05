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Cottage Cheese Dog Treat Recipes: Protein-Packed & Pup-Loved
By Izzy Foxx,6 days ago
Cottage cheese dog treat recipes turn a soft, mild dairy food into chewy, protein-rich bites that most dogs welcome with enthusiasm. These homemade options replace store-bought snacks with something you control completely, keeping the ingredient list short and the flavor simple. The base is gentle enough for dogs that tolerate small dairy amounts, yet substantial enough to feel like a real reward.