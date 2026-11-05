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Comic Watch Exclusive: The DNX Event Continues As The X-Men & Fantastic Four’s Mission To Save Lives Has O*N*E Obstacle in X-Men #41
By Chad Burdette,5 days ago
The X-Men have borne witness to one of the darkest Marvel futures imaginable in Age of Revelation!. Following the event, Cyclops returned to the present armed with knowledge to alter mutantkind’s fate forever, ushering in the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW, the next era of X-Men storytelling!. The X-Men and 3K,...