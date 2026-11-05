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Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award - Donal Drayne
6 days ago
Nominated by: Deb Dale, vice president and chief development officer, TMC Health Foundation, with letters of support from the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson; The Salvation Army Tucson; HSL Properties and The Jim Click Automotive Team “We’re all victims of history,” Donal says. Born in Northern Ireland, Donal said he learned lessons in diplomacy while helping his dad deliver milk. As Catholics, they faced discrimination. Donal watched as his father won over Protestant customer “with kindness.” He also learned from the example his mother set. Despite being the mother of 10, she found time to volunteer and broke down cultural and religious barriers of her own through patience and kindness.
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