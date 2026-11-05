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Man sentenced to 35 years for Addis high-speed chase that killed 2 Brusly teenagers
By WBRZ Staff,6 days ago
PORT ALLEN — A White Castle man who led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit ending in a fatal crash on New Year's Eve 2022 has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. District Judge Tonya Lurry handed down the sentence to Tyquel Zanders, 28, in a West Baton Rouge court on Thursday following his September guilty plea. Zanders pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, negligent injury, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated obstruction of a highway.