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WTA Chennai Quarterfinal Predictions Including Mai Hontama vs Magda Linette
By Ilemona Onekutu,6 days ago
WTA Chennai’s quarterfinals have a little bit of everything: a champion defending her turf, a home wildcard living the dream, and two toss-up matchups with revenge and bragging rights on the line. Eight players remain, and with spots in the semifinal to play for, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, but who will advance?