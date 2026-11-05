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Comic Watch Exclusive: The Armageddon Aftermath Finds Steve & The Kid Clone Of Doctor Doom On The Run in Captain America #17
By Chad Burdette,6 days ago
Out of the ice and into the fire! Eisner-nominated writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and superstar artist Valerio Schiti (Avengers) launched an all-new run of CAPTAIN AMERICA in July and now Cap returns as Avengers: Armageddon didn’t end the war – it started one!. With the world no longer...