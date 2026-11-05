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Black October Shows Tech Giants Racing Toward a Preventable Disaster
By Alex Kantrowitz,6 days ago
Patches can't keep up with AI-found flaws. The industry still won't coordinate until a catastrophe forces its hand. Black October. AI-detected vulnerabilities surfaced faster than many security teams could patch them, leaving defenders exhausted and expecting a major AI-driven catastrophe. Human misuse. The likeliest disaster involves people using AI for...