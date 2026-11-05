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Florida Men's Tint-Stop Flight Ends in Crash Into Deputy's Car Near Kentucky Line
By Cat Ansar,6 days ago
What started as a routine traffic stop over tinted windows in Livingston on Tuesday turned into a two-state pursuit that ended with a car crashing into a Pickett County Sheriff's deputy's patrol unit near the Kentucky line. Two Florida men were taken into custody after suspected narcotics and firearms were allegedly tossed from their fleeing vehicle along the way.
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