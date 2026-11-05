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High-flying No. 17 Kansas will be handful for Middle Tennessee State
6 days ago
After opening its regular season with a home victory, No. 17 Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night for a matchup against Middle Tennessee State. The Jayhawks (1-0) impressed Fordham coach Mike Magpayo with their talent and depth in a 95-65 win Monday night. Fordham trailed by just six points with about six minutes to go before the Jayhawks made a stand and broke away with multiple highlight-reel plays from primary and supporting players alike.