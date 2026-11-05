undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Decent Amount of Dry Weather over the Next 10 Days
By Greg Allen,6 days ago
For the next few days, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin calls for dry weather over the next 10 days across the Hoosier state. “Now we are going to be starting with a little bit of cold air that kind of sends a few ripples through the forecast to start. This colder air coming straight down across the Great Lakes for the weekend, especially Saturday. And what that’s doing is cold air coming across, warm water picking up some cloud cover. And I won’t rule out some spits and sprinkles, especially in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Even after a frosty start during the day, it’s going to take a little bit for these clouds to circulate out of the Hoosier state. So slower drying, probably to kick things off this weekend, but not an overall long term problem. There will be a fairly significant frost across the Hoosier State Sunday morning, before partly sunny skies and warmer air take over.”