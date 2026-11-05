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Effortlessly Made, Deceptively Layered: The End of Everything by M. John Harrison - Reactor
By Alexis Ong,5 days ago
There’s something funny about how well the essence of British New Wave themes folds itself into the fabric of the present, despite being unmoored from the movement’s very particular time and place in history. If there was a single sublime writer who could seamlessly adapt and expand on its strange, indulgent core for modern times, in a flattened hyper-corporate era where mimicry has reached new heights and literacy new lows, it would almost certainly be M. John Harrison.