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Oriskany Falls man dead after Route 20 motorcycle accident
4 days ago
SANGERFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) -- An Oriskany Falls man is dead after an accident on Route 20 on Wednesday, according to Oneida County Sheriffs. Officers were called to State Route 20 in the town of Sangerfield at approximately 1:10 pm on Wednesday, November 4. Upon their arrival to the Madison Street scene, they found one person seriously injured from the car-versus-motorcycle accident.
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