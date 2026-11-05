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8 Myths About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
By Elizabeth Millard,4 days ago
There are plenty of misconceptions about HCM that can sabotage your health efforts. But the reality looks quite different. When you have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), it can be challenging to keep up with all the information about symptoms, complications, and lifestyle factors. That's why it's essential to have the right info—and to know the most common misconceptions. "HCM can change over a person's lifetime, and treatment may change with it," says Kevin Shah, M.D., a cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center in California. "That's why it's helpful to have all the facts when it comes to HCM monitoring and management." We’ve got the truths behind some of the biggest myths about living with HCM.