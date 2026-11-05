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Our Favorite Local Bagel Shops
By Justine Jones,6 days ago
Maybe you’ve heard the news that a certain viral bagel chain is opening in Minneapolis’s North Loop later this week. If you’re excited to see PopUp Bagels enter Minnesota’s market (with more Midwest locations soon to come), follow your bliss—go forth and grip, rip, and dip those bagels, your schmear tub runneth over. But we thought we’d take a moment to celebrate our local bagel shops, those that continue to make artisanal bagels day in and day out without the trappings of private equity funding and celebrity collabs. From malt-sweetened New York-style bagels to bialy stars, here are our faves.