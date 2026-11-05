undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NVIDIA Celebrates 20 Years of GeForce 8800 GTX with Steam Tech Demo
By Vortex,6 days ago
NVIDIA is celebrating the 20 year anniversary of the GeForce 8800 GTX, the first consumer graphics card to support CUDA computing. The company released a free Steam demo that allows PC gamers to unbox and install the vintage hardware inside a recreated 2006 bedroom. The release highlights the legacy of a flagship product that originally launched with a $599 retail price tag.