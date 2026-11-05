undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JPMorgan Forecasts Memory Chip Strength Through 2028 Despite Market Pullback
6 days ago
Memory stock valuations dropped by an average of 45% from their 2026 peaks while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pulled back 29%. A JPMorgan research report published by Cailian Press reveals that underlying DRAM and NAND flash supply constraints will keep industry fundamentals solid through 2028. Analysts conclude that downward earnings revisions for primary chipmakers remain unlikely over the next 6 months despite broader market anxiety over artificial intelligence investment returns.