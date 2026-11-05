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Scout’s Dealer Fight Takes 2 Hits: Tennessee Denies Its Direct-Sales License, and a California Judge Won’t End VW’s Case
By Eve Nowell,4 days ago
Scout Motors' central legal position is that it is an independent startup that happens to have a German parent. That argument lost twice in one week. Scout applied for a dealer license in Tennessee in March. The application went through Scout Motor Sales, LLC, the in-house retail arm it would use to sell directly to customers. The application went before the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission in July. Commissioners didn't vote. They sent Scout a list of follow-up questions, which the July minutes describe as meant to clear up "lingering issues." The application came back as old business at the October 27 meeting, and the commission denied it.