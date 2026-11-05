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How Texas Democrats Finally Ended Their Decades-Long Losing Streak
6 days ago
For decades, Texas Democrats have been promising a breakthrough — and on Tuesday, they finally got one. James Talarico flipped a U.S. Senate seat, and Gina Hinojosa unseated Gov. Greg Abbott. And the wins didn't stop there: Democrats swept the lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner, and agriculture commissioner races. They also broke the GOP's hold on the state's highest courts, winning all four seats up for election on the nine-member Texas Supreme Court, where seven justices will now be women. Together, the victories ended the party's statewide losing streak stretching back to 1994.