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‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris Lists $3.2M Estate Amid Divorce and Restaurant’s $1.8M Debt
By Maja Krivokapic,6 days ago
Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris is asking $3,199,267 for his California estate as his divorce from Bridget Norris and the bankruptcy of their restaurant business draw public attention. The 63-year-old actor's property, in the hills above Temecula Valley, went on the market on September 10. TMZ reported the listing on...
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