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Enough Phone Debuts with 5.3 Inch Screen and User Replaceable Battery
6 days ago
A new compact handset called the Enough Phone has launched on Kickstarter, targeting users seeking an alternative to oversized mobile devices. The hardware combines a pocket friendly 5.3 inch LCD with a user replaceable battery secured by 4 rear screws. Early bird pricing starts at $399 on the crowdfunding platform, with an expected retail price of $599 when retail shipments begin.