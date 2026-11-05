undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California Governor Gavin Newsom Commutes Nearly 550 Death Sentences In Massive Move
6 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of every person currently on death row in the state. In an open letter shared Thursday, November 5, the Democratic leader said he would be using his "constitutional clemency" to convert the death sentences of all 548 people on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole.