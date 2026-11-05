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Saint Louis forward Robbie Avila, the A-10 player of the year, gets injunction to play this season
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press,6 days ago
Saint Louis forward Robbie Avila, the Atlantic 10 player of the year who became a sensation for his signature specs at Indiana State, was granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to play a fifth season of college basketball for the Billikens. St. Louis City Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser also ruled...