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BREAKING: Hardy, Croton Dam Sale Gets Final Extension As Newaygo County Economy Hangs In Balance
7 days ago
NEWAYGO COUNTY — The future of Hardy and Croton dams, two major economic and recreational assets along the Muskegon River, remains uncertain after the Michigan Public Service Commission on November 5 granted Consumers Energy another extension to negotiate the controversial sale of its hydroelectric dams. The decision gives Consumers...
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