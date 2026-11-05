undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former fighter pilot named new Purdue University president
By WFYI Public Media,6 days ago
Purdue University’s board of trustees unanimously elected retired Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria as the university’s 14th president. Silveria has been serving as the president of the University of Arkansas System since January 2025, and from 2020-2024, as associate vice president and executive director of Texas A&M University and the Bush School of Government and Public Service in Washington, D.C.