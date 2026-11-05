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Woman assaulted by home intruder defends her fiance, accused of planning the attack
By Mitchell KochStephanie DupreyGray News staff,6 days ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (AZFamily/Gray News) — A woman who was attacked in Arizona last month defended her partner in court on Wednesday against accusations that he planned the attack online. Police said the woman’s fiancé, 23-year-old Zarian Dyer, plotted the Oct. 16 attack with Adrian Ayala, 20, over Reddit....